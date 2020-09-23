Fort Bend County Judge invites TikTok to expand Global Headquarters

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and posts by Twitter users who said they were Amazon employees. The notice said employees must delete the app by Friday to keep access to Amazon email. Workers would still be allowed to use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser. (AP Photo/File)

HOUSTON (CW39) – TikTok has been invited by the Fort Bend County Judge, to build and provide jobs. Judge KP George announced on Twitter, a letter he wrote to the behemoth app’s Interim CEO Mrs. Vanessa Pappas.

In the letter he outlines the an offers an invitation to connect and highlights the uniqueness of Fort Bend County, a community of 800,000 people; 10th most populous it Texas.

This year we announced @amazon in @FortBendCounty. Businesses know that Fort Bend is the best place in Texas to set up and find unparalleled employment opportunities. With President @realDonaldTrump's announcement, this is the best place for @tiktok_us.https://t.co/wfeCaUsZju — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) September 23, 2020

It was recently reported that TikTok is looking to fill thousands of jobs, despite nearly being banned from the United States over this past weekend.

CW39 Houston reached out to TikTok for comment.

Check back for updates.