Fort Bend County Judge invites TikTok to expand Global Headquarters

HOUSTON (CW39) – TikTok has been invited by the Fort Bend County Judge, to build and provide jobs. Judge KP George announced on Twitter, a letter he wrote to the behemoth app’s Interim CEO Mrs. Vanessa Pappas.
In the letter he outlines the an offers an invitation to connect and highlights the uniqueness of Fort Bend County, a community of 800,000 people; 10th most populous it Texas.
It was recently reported that TikTok is looking to fill thousands of jobs, despite nearly being banned from the United States over this past weekend.
CW39 Houston reached out to TikTok for comment.
