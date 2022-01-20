FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) —The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the search of a Mission Bend man who has been missing for the last 10 years.

Derrick Wayne Daniels (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

Derrick Wayne Daniels was 39 years old when was last seen during the early morning hours of Jan. 4, 2012, by a friend who lived at his residence in the 15000 block of Lynford Crest in Mission Bend. He left his residence that day and never returned.

Daniels is described as a Black male, at least 5-foot-10 and weighing about 220 pounds, with scars on his chin and hairline. He would be 49 years old this year.

Anyone with information regarding this cold case or any other case is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4686, or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 281-342-TIPS (8477).