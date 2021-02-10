Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating burglary suspects

(HOUSTON CW39) The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information concerning a car burglary.

On Sunday, January 31st around 7:30 a.m. investigators say, the victim called and told officials several of his car windows had been broken out and cash had been taken. After reviewing surveillance video, Detectives observed a tan sedan and a black Chevy Tahoe pull up to the apartment complex and park next to the victim’s vehicle. You can see four suspects exit, one stays behind while the other three check for unlocked vehicles. In the video, one suspect is seen breaking into the victim’s vehicle while the others steal a black Chevy Tahoe. The stolen Tahoe with Texas license plate GSH- 3405 is still missing, according to investigators.

“To steal from hard-working residents while they’re asleep is unacceptable,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “If you recognize any of the suspects or know anything about these crimes, call our Crime Stoppers tip line.”



Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc.



– Call (281) 342-TIPS (8477) All calls to Crime Stoppers are ANONYMOUS



– Submit Online: http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/



– Visit our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fortbendcountycrimestoppers/ for details on a New easy way to submit tips via the P3 Global Intel App.

