Fort Hood soldier’s body found near base; 3rd death in month

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 2, 2014, file photo, members of the media wait outside of the Bernie Beck Gate, an entrance to the Fort Hood military base in Fort Hood, Texas. (AP Photo/Tamir Kalifa, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say the body of a Fort Hood solider was found near the Texas army base, marking the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier’s body has been discovered.

Fort Hood officials said Tuesday that 26-year-old Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, a reservoir located in Bell County and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident and didn’t immediately respond to a request from the Associated Press seeking comment.

Officials have not said whether the death is considered suspicious. 

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings: Tuesday, July 21st

I-45 at North Beltway

Tropical Depression?

Houston, We Have A Problem: Local non-profit helps creatives during COVID-19

PT 2: Houston, We Have A Problem: Local non-profit helps creatives during COVID-19

Sports with Hannah Trippett

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Tropical Wave

Tropical Wave


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular