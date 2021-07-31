Fountain of youth: 37-year-old becomes oldest Olympic weightlifting champ

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Lyu Xiaojun of China competes in the men’s 81kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

TOKYO (AP) — Lyu Xiaojun became the oldest man to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport after a tense finish in the men’s 81-kilogram category.

The 37-year-old Chinese weightlifter lifted 170kg in the snatch and 204kg in the clean and jerk for a total 374kg.

That was 7kg more than Zacarias Bonnat of the Dominican Republic in second and 9kg ahead of Italian rival Antonino Pizzolato in third.

Lyu’s win was only assured after Pizzolato tried and failed a world-record 210-kilogram clean and jerk.

