Fred's destructive impacts on Georgia: Meteorologist Nicole Phillips

HOUSTON, Texas(KIAH) Post-tropical cyclone Fred makes its rounds through the northeast Thursday, but it also tracked through the south earlier this week.

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas along the Florida Panhandle around 3:15 p.m. ET Monday with estimated maximum sustained wind speeds of 65 mph.

By 11 p.m., Fred’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to 40 mph as the storm moved inland. The storm is expected to move over western Georgia on Tuesday and across the southern Appalachian Mountains to West Virginia by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Nicole Philips joined meteorologist Star Harvey from Columbus, Georgia with details on some areas hit the hardest. Here’s a look:

