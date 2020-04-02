Free COVID-19 Testing In Northeast Houston

WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 16: Chairwomen Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX) questions acting Transportation Security Administration Administrator, Gale Rossides during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, December 16, 2009 in Washington, DC. The Committee is hearing testimony on how a classified TSA screening manual was posted online recently. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A new testing site at Forest Brook Middle School is free and open to the public for COVID-19 testing. Pre-screening will not be required at this location.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force and officially announced the opening on site at 10a.m. this morning.

We must not panic, but prepare Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

We have surpassed 3,000 deaths in the United States. Global death toll from COVID19 has soared past 50,000. The expectation is that up to 240,000 or more Americans nationwide will die from the coronavirus.