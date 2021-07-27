Free Covid-19 Vaccinations at 21 Houston Health Department affiliated Sites

HOUSTON (CW39) There are now even more ways to get a Covid-19 Vaccination. The Houston Health Department released the schedule for sites offering free doses of COVID-19 vaccine, during the week of July 27, 2021.
21 affiliated health department sites will offer free vaccinations for this week. The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccinations do not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance. The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 10 pop-up sites during the week.
Vaccination Sites:
-Williams Middle School, 6100 Knox St., 77074
July 27, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
Pfizer (age 12+)
-Acres Home Multi-Service Center (Community Conversations Town Hall), 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091
July 27, 2021: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Moderna (age 18+)
-Food Town, 5367 Antoine Dr., 77091
July 27-30, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
July 31, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pfizer (age 12+)
-Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 77093
July 28, 2021: 4-6 p.m.
Pfizer (age 12+)
-Las Americas Newcomer School, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074
July 29, 2021: 3-6 p.m.
Pfizer (age 12+)
-Landis Elementary, 10255 Spice Ln., 77072
July 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pfizer (age 12+)
-Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline, 77037
July 31 – August 1, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Pfizer (age 12+)
-Alief Middle School, 4415 Cook Rd., 77072
July 30, 2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Pfizer (age 12+)
-De Buey Y Vaca Flea Market, 8720 Airline Dr., 77037
August 1, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Moderna (age 18+)
-Discovery Green (Houston Hope for Homeless Block Party), 1500 McKinney St., 7701, August 1, 2021: 3-8 p.m.
Moderna (age 18+)
Fixed Sites:
Moderna vaccine is also available at the department`s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:
-Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
Mondays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:20 p.m.
-Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
Mondays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:20 p.m.
-La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
Mondays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:20 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
-Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
Mondays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:20 p.m.
-Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
-Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
-Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
-Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
-Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
-Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street
Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.
Appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
In-Home Vaccination
Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans. People should call 832-393-4301 to see if they qualify. A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19, such as attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings.
People who are fully vaccinated and symptomatic should be evaluated by a healthcare provider and tested for COVID-19 if indicated, the CDC recommends.
Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.