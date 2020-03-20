Free drive-thru coronavirus testing in north Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More COVID-19 testing sites are becoming available across our area. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee opened the first free drive-thru testing at United Memorial Medical Center located at 510 West Tidwell, in north Houston.

The testing site opened on Thursday and already hundreds have lined up in their cars, some overnight, all to be tested in the parking lot.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the center has around 2,000 tests and is hoping to get more. She urges anyone with symptoms to come and get tested. “The process is there is no pre-registration. If you feel you have symptoms or been in contact with someone who has those symptoms of a cough, a temperature, or hard to breathe, then we are welcoming you as long as we have the resources here.”

Free testing will take place on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Next week, testing will continue from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The turnaround for results is quick. Physicians say it will take approximately 24 hours for them to receive the results after testing. Once they receive the results, patients will get a call to find out if they are positive or negative.

Anyone going to the drive-thru testing must have a form of identification, including children.

Watch people get tested LIVE: