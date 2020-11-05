Free eviction assistance in Greenspoint area

HOUSTON (CW39) If the coronavirus pandemic has hit you hard financially, well there’s some good news, because the Harris County Precinct One Constables Office is offering up free legal assistance to those in need.

On Friday, November 6th, the Constables office will have legal advisors on hand at Harvest Church in the Greenspoint area. The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Mobile Command post will be at the church with leaders from the South Texas College of Law Houston, Lone Star Legal Aid and the Harris County Constable Precinct One Foundation.

When: Friday, November 6, 2020

9am-1pm

Where: Harvest Time Church

17770 Imperial Valley Dr.

(in Parking Lot)

For more information on assistance, the public can contact Precinct One Chief of Staff

Erica Davis at (832) 286-3876.