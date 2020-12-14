Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office is hosting a free eviction drive-thru assistance clinic, Tuesday, December 15th, at Trinity Gardens Church of Christ in Northeast Houston.

The Harris County Constable Precinct One Foundation, Constable Alan Rosen, the South Texas College of Law Houston and Lone Star Legal Aid are hosting the weekly events. The clinics are held in the same place on the same day at the same time every week.

When and Where:



Tuesdays (through December 22)

9am-1pm

Resurrection Catholic Church

915 Zoe St.

Houston, TX 77020



Thursdays (through December 17)

9am-1pm

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church

6616 D.S. Bailey Ln.

Houston, TX 77091