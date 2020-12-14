HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office is hosting a free eviction drive-thru assistance clinic, Tuesday, December 15th, at Trinity Gardens Church of Christ in Northeast Houston.
The Harris County Constable Precinct One Foundation, Constable Alan Rosen, the South Texas College of Law Houston and Lone Star Legal Aid are hosting the weekly events. The clinics are held in the same place on the same day at the same time every week.
When and Where:
Tuesdays (through December 22)
9am-1pm
Resurrection Catholic Church
915 Zoe St.
Houston, TX 77020
Thursdays (through December 17)
9am-1pm
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
6616 D.S. Bailey Ln.
Houston, TX 77091