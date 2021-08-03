FREE HELP applying for Millions of dollars in financial assistance if you’re about to be evicted or lose your home

HOUSTON (CW39) As the eviction moratorium comes to an end, many renters are panicking, with fears they may lose their homes. Now a program is available for anyone needs it!

The Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, Catholic Charities, the Eviction Defense Coalition, and the Harris County Judge`s Office are all teaming up, to host the FREE Legal Aid + On-Site Bilingual event. They all hope to help 20,000 families in the area, apply for Millions in Financial Assistance through a relief fund, as the eviction ban ends. This $30 million dollar relief fund would allow for each family impacted by the Pandemic, to receive $1,500 to help with urgent expenses.

Local officials and community groups are responding to the urgent need by providing on-site, in-person help to any Harris County resident, wishing to apply for the new Harris County Recovery Assistance program, funding which families can use for any urgent expenses, like keeping the lights on, food on the table, or a roof over their heads.

At the event, volunteers will have laptops, to help families in real-time, so their applications can be submitted as fast as possible. They can also help tenants apply for rental assistance through state and local government programs. And attorneys will be on hand to help tenants with legal questions. People seeking resources and legal aid are encouraged to bring the following documents:

Proof of ID Proof of residency Proof of income eligibility Self-certification of pandemic impact (e.g., job loss due to pandemic`s impact on sector on personal health)

The event takes place Today, August 3, from 3pm to 7pm at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 716 Hall. It’s located at 1475 N Loop W, Houston, TX 77008. A Reminder: Masks are required, in compliance with facility requirements.

For tenants who cannot attend but wish to apply: FAQs, required documentation, and eligibility requirements are at HarrisCountyRelief.org. People with questions can call (832) 345-6289, Monday thru Friday, 9am-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm. Applicants are also encouraged to check their spam folder and to promptly respond to calls/texts about the program, to ensure they do not miss out on funding.