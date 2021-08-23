FREE MONEY: Houston Mayor hoping to increase Health Department Covid-19 vaccination incentive to $150

HOUSTON (CW39) In an effort to get more Houston area residents vaccinated, Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council will vote on a plan to to incentivize more Houstonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Once approved, the Houston Health Department will provide $100 gift cards with first doses and $50 gift cards with second doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine administered at its health centers and multi-service centers starting Thursday, August 26, 2021.

People who get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive $100.

“With the more contagious Delta variant rapidly spreading and cases surging, it is critically urgent that we vaccinate more people in our community. It is in everyone s best interest that all eligible Houstonians get vaccinated to save lives. If an incentive will motivate those who are not yet vaccinated to get their shots, it s an investment that benefits everyone.” Mayor Sylvester Turner/ Houston

The new incentive program is funded by $3.125 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will provide $150 worth of Mastercard gift cards to 20,000 people who get fully vaccinated. People participating in the department`s previous incentive program that provides $25 with their second dose will receive $50 with their second dose under the new program. The CDC funding used for the previous program capped incentives at $25 when the program launched.

“It`s vital that people get both doses of a two-dose series for the best protection. Full vaccination is extremely effective at preventing people from getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.” Dr. David Persse/ Chief Medical Officer for City of Houston

Participants must sign a sworn declaration affirming they were not previously vaccinated for COVID-19 and verification will occur using the Texas immunization database.

Eligible clinic locations and hours of operation:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.



The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently authorized for people age 18 and older and Pfizer is approved for people age 12 and older. Vaccination of minors requires parental consent forms, available at the vaccination sites.

Getting vaccinated is free and does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 vaccination sites are available with or without appointments. Locations are available at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.