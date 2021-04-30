Free pet food and supplies distribution event Friday & Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Humane Society is hosting a free pet food and supplies distribution event Friday, April 30th and Saturday, May 1st.

What: The Houston Humane Society is hosting several Pet Pantry events to assist pet owners dealing with financial hardship. The Pet Pantry drive-thru is open to anyone in the community and no pre-registration is required. Pet owners will receive free pet food, supplies, and information on additional resources, including the Houston Humane Society`s free spay/neuter program.

Pet Pantry Event in partnership with Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. Date: Friday, April 30 Time: 10am-12pm Location: Clear Lake City Sports and Recreation Complex (16511 Diana Ln., Houston, TX 77062 Pet Pantry Event in partnership with District H Council Member Karla Cisneros Date: Saturday, May 1 Time: 10am-12pm Location: Ryon Civic Association (4501 Elysian St., Houston, TX 77009)

For information on their financial assistance programs or upcoming Pet Pantry events throughout the year, visit www.HoustonHumane.org