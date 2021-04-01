FREE UH Cougar watch party coming Saturday

Profascinate.com says the Coogs have the third loveliest campus in the country!

HOUSTON (CW39) Cougar Fans can head to Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday to cheer on the UH Men’s Basketball team as they take on the Baylor Bears in the Final Four.

Join Cougar fans Saturday, April 3 at Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center. The game time for Saturday’s game has not been announced yet, but please follow @UHCougarMBK on Twitter for the latest game time. Gates will open two hours prior to tip off. Click here to get your FREE tickets to this special event. Tickets are limited to four (4) tickets per person.

There will be plenty of TVs including a large LED display of 100” + and multiple 65” and 70” TVs down the plaza for maximum viewing opportunities and plenty of room to social distance. The event will open two hours prior to tip-off and we will have a pre-game DJ, the Spirit of Houston and will be giving away Cougar goodies!

This event is outdoors on the Plaza and Wharf at Avenida Houston and COVID‑19 protocols will be in place. The event will be at a reduced capacity to ensure space for social distancing. Masks will be required and temperature checks will be conducted prior to entrance. Multiple hand sanitizing stations will be available and physical distancing as well as group seating is required.

There are some seats on the plaza, but attendees are encouraged to bring your camp chairs or blankets for your group. Please remember to physically distance your chairs and blankets from other groups.

Get your tickets now and we are looking forward to seeing you Saturday, April 3 at Avenida Houston.

Come Early, Be Loud and Wear RED! ​