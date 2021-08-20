FREE: Weekend vaccination sites in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Health Department is offering free doses of the covid-19 vaccine at several locations this weekend. Walk-ins are welcomes and no ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance is required. The following locations will offer the Pfizer vaccination at the following sites:
• Braesner WIC Center, 10039 Bissonet St., 77036
August 20th 2021: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Food Town, 5 Uvalde Rd., 77015
August 20th, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
August 21, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Etoile Charter Academy, 6614 Hornwood Dr., 77074
August 18, 2021: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
• T.H. Rogers School, 5840 San Felipe St., 77057
August 19, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Backyard Blues & BBQ TSU and KTSU Radio, 3988 Tierwester St., 77004
August 20, 2021: 4-10 p.m.
• Houstonopoly, 2501 Rice Blvd., 77005
August 20, 2021: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Westside High School, 14201 Briar Forest Dr., 77077
August 20, 2021: 4-7 p.m.
• Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Clay St., 77002
August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Marian Park Community Center Jarred Vanderbilt Back-to-School Event, 11101 S. Gessner Dr., 77071
August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037
August 22, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Trend Barber College, 8250 W. Belfort Blvd., 77071
August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091
August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Bering Memorial United Church of Christ, 1440 Harold St., 77006
August 22, 2021: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For those under 12, Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics offering Pfizer vaccine at the following locations:
- Bruce Elementary School, 510 Jensen Dr., 77020
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Energized for Excellence Academy, 6201 Bissonet St., 77081
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Hollibrook Elementary, 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Martin Elementary, 11718 Hendon Ln., 77072
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Meadow Wood Elementary, 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Northbrook Middle School, 3030 Rosewood Dr., 77080
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Pine Shadows Elementary, 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Spring Branch Elementary, 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 77018
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 77051
10 a.m.-1p.m.
- Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 77004
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.