FREE: Weekend vaccination sites in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) It's that time of year! Kids already at school or getting ready to start, anticipating the excitement that is to come. It's even more important for children, because they'll be doing class in person once again. But, going to school without school supplies is a hard way to start the school year. One Houston church hopes to change that.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Houston is hosting a Back to School Drive Saturday, August 20, at the church, located at 500 Clay Street. It takes place from 10am to 2pm. The church will distribute FREE backpacks and school supplies to children and families at Antioch Park, right next door to the church. Also, Pfizer Vaccines will be administered by the Houston Health Department to anyone 12 years old and up. Masks will also be required and will be available at this event.