FREE: Weekend vaccination sites in Houston

Posted: / Updated:

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) –  The Houston Health Department is offering free doses of the covid-19 vaccine at several locations this weekend.  Walk-ins are welcomes and no ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance is required.  The following locations will offer the Pfizer vaccination at the following sites:

•             Braesner WIC Center, 10039 Bissonet St., 77036

August 20th 2021: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

•            Food Town, 5 Uvalde Rd., 77015

August 20th, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

August 21, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

•             Etoile Charter Academy, 6614 Hornwood Dr., 77074

August 18, 2021: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

•             T.H. Rogers School, 5840 San Felipe St., 77057

August 19, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

•            Backyard Blues & BBQ  TSU and KTSU Radio, 3988 Tierwester St., 77004

August 20, 2021: 4-10 p.m.

•            Houstonopoly, 2501 Rice Blvd., 77005

August 20, 2021: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

•            Westside High School, 14201 Briar Forest Dr., 77077

August 20, 2021: 4-7 p.m.

•            Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Clay St., 77002

August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

•            Marian Park Community Center  Jarred Vanderbilt Back-to-School Event, 11101 S. Gessner Dr., 77071

August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

•            Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037

August 22, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

•           Trend Barber College, 8250 W. Belfort Blvd., 77071

August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

•            Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091

August 21, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

•            Bering Memorial United Church of Christ, 1440 Harold St., 77006

August 22, 2021: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For those under 12,  Super Saturday Vaccination Day clinics offering Pfizer vaccine at the following locations:

  • Bruce Elementary School, 510 Jensen Dr., 77020

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

  • Energized for Excellence Academy, 6201 Bissonet St., 77081

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Hollibrook Elementary, 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080

  9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Martin Elementary, 11718 Hendon Ln., 77072

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Meadow Wood Elementary, 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Northbrook Middle School, 3030 Rosewood Dr., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Pine Shadows Elementary, 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Spring Branch Elementary, 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 77018

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 77051

10 a.m.-1p.m.

  • Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 77004

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

