Friday, March 12: Free food distribution in NW Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) On Friday, March 12th Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is hosting a free food distribution event starting at 10 a.m. Food will be handed out while supplies last. This is a drive-thru event so you must stay in your car. The food will be brought to you by a volunteer. You are asked to bring your ID with you to the food drive.
WHO: Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM)
WHAT: Free food distribution event
WHERE: Joann Watson Nutrition Center – 15555 Kuykendahl Rd., Houston, TX 77090
WHEN: 10 a.m. – until supplies last