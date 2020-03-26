Friendswood Offers Bill Payment Alternative

Starting today, the City of Friendswood city buildings are closed to the public to safeguard staff and prevent the the spread of COVID-19. City staff is working remotely to answer questions by phone or e-mail.

Many who pay bills in person will now have drop boxes available to them by Utility Billing. the same goes for the Galveston County Tax Office. Both locations have drop boxes on the side of City Hall.

Community Development will also have a drop box at the back door of City Hall (Stevenson Park side) to drop off permit applications and plans.

There are several city services available online as well. Court payments may be paid online. Residents may also report incidents to the police or Submit Open Records requests online.

Please call City Hall with questions at 281-996-3200.