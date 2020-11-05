Friendswood Police: Beware of phone scam

Close up of woman’s hands with smartphone and unknown incoming phone call on it, fraud or scam schemes

FRIENDSWOOD (CW39) If you’re a resident of Friendswood, authorities want to alert you of a phone scam.

The Friendswood Police Department says a phone scam where it the names officers with the department are being used to try to extort money. Someone is calling people, claiming to be a Friendswood Police Officer, and tells them they have warrants and need to pay a substantial amount of money to clear their name. Police say, This is a scam. Don`t fall for it.

Officials say if someone calls you and says they are a representative of the Friendswood Police Department or any other law enforcement agency, be on alert for a scam. If they ask you to pay a warrant or a fine, hang up on them. Law enforcement agencies do not operate like this. Likewise, if someone calls you and says you are going to be arrested if you do not send them money, it is a scam.

In one instance, the victim received a call from someone identifying themselves as Officer Watson and they spoofed the Friendswood Police Department phone number, 281-996-3300. Investigators say, if you think you have a warrant, come to the police station and take care of any issues in person. If you receive one of these calls, do not provide any personal or financial information.

To verify the identity of a Friendswood police officer, call the department and ask to speak to the identified police officer.

The following link will take you to the Texas Attorney General list of consumer alerts for scams: Common Scams