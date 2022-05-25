FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KIAH) — Clear Brook High School was under a lockdown for about a half-hour after campus police arrested a student who brought an unloaded gun to campus, according to district officials.

Clear Creek ISD sent out a statement on Wednesday stating that the lockdown at the school was lifted just before 9:25 a.m. The district said that the school was placed in a lockdown just before 9 a.m., when police arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon on campus.

The school was put in lockdown as a precaution so officers could do a search for ammunition in the school, district officials said. No ammo was found.

The lockdown comes hours after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at a school in Uvalde on Wednesday.

CCISD officials said that the school day will continue at Clear Brook, but did ask parents to be patient if they would like to check their student out of school early.