Ft. Bend County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglar

HOUSTON (CW39) The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a couple burglary suspect.

According to investigators, On December 8, 2020, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Sportsman’s Boat and RV Storage located at 8310 Powerline Rd in the Richmond area of Fort Bend County.



FBCSO says, the suspects broke into multiple storage units and stole a 2020 Polaris Razor loaded on a 2020 C&M utility trailer, a 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP Highlifter loaded on an East Texas Longhorn utility trailer, four Fuel Forged Rims and tires, a 2015 Yamaha Grizzly 700 four-wheeler, and several Honda Generators.



Officials are asking for anyone who may have information about the stolen property to contact Detective J. Smith at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Burglary & Theft Division. You can email or call Detective Smith at Jordan.Smith@fortbendcountytx.gov or 281-341-3835.