Ft. Bend County’s disinfectant distribution comes to halt, waiting to restock

Cleaning supplies and disinfectants have been flying off store shelves. To help its community the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has opened a disinfectant distribution at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.

Hundreds lined up for the free bottles of disinfectant solution and by Sunday afternoon deputies had to halt distribution because they ran out.

They had hoped to reopen on Monday morning, but as of now they do not have more bottles to put the solution in.

If you’re elderly and cannot come to the distribution site, the county says you can contact the YANA (You Are Not Alone) program at 281-341-YANA (9262) and set up a time to have the product delivered to you.

While the office waits for more supplies, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows a vendor with several thousand gallons of jugs in stock, to email them as soon as possible at: fbcsopio@fortbendcountytx.gov.

In the meantime, do not go to the distribution site. Wait for an announcement through Facebook, Twitter, or Nextdoor.