Funeral arrangements for fallen HCSO Sgt. announced

HOUSTON (CW39) — Funeral services for Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bruce Watson have been announced.

Sgt. Watson’s service will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 10:30 am at Grace Community Church. A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with strict public health measures enforced due to COVID-19.



Sgt. Watson passed away on Jan. 2 after a fatal collision in Pearland. He was on his way home after finishing an off-duty job leading a funeral procession.

Sgt. Watson was a 20-year department veteran and a proud U.S. Army veteran.