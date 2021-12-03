Funeral Arrangements for Harker Heights Firefighter

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Harker Heights Firefighter and EMT Cole Hagen Simmons funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 303 South Harrison Street in West, Texas.

The Burial will follow at New Lebanon Cemetery near Aquilla, Texas with Firefighter Honors.

Cole will lie-in-state from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Aderhold Funeral Home – 808 South Reagan Street in West, Texas.

Mayor Spencer H. Smith has ordered the City of Harker Heights Flag to half-staff through Monday evening in honor of former Firefighter and EMT Cole Hagen Simmons.

Cole has been with the department since August of 2021, serving as a Firefighter and as an EMT.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Scholarship Fund for his sister Claire, a Scholarship Fund for a West High School graduate who wants to be a Firefighter/EMT/Paramedic, or to a fund for the family to help with final expenses.

Further information can be found on the obituary. The obituary can be found at this website.

Source: The City of Harker Heights