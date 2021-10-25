Funeral procession route for fallen Deputy Kareem Atkins

News

Funeral Services on Monday morning for fallen deputy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The funeral procession route for fallen Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was shot and killed outside a Houston nightclub will take place Monday morning.

Services are held at Champion Forest Baptist Church. The family-only visitation and service start at 9:00 a.m. Followed by the department and public service at starting at 11:00 a.m. Here’s a little background, Deputy Kareem Atkins along with two other officers were shot and wounded while working off-duty for a second job at a bar.

The officers were ambushed after learning about a robbery in the parking lot. They were shot while trying to make an arrest. Deputy Darryl Garrett and Deputy Juqaim Barthen survived.

There’s a $75,000 reward being offered for anyone that finds the person who ambushed three harris county precinct 4 constable deputies.

The amount includes $10,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston, $40,000 from billionaire Tilman Fertitta, and $25,000 donated anonymously. Fertitta chairs the Houston police foundation.

The 100 Club of Houston is donating $20,000 to Atkin’s widow and two small children.

If you have any information,  you’re asked to contact the Houston Police Department.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss