HOUSTON (KIAH) – The funeral procession route for fallen Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was shot and killed outside a Houston nightclub will take place Monday morning.

Services are held at Champion Forest Baptist Church. The family-only visitation and service start at 9:00 a.m. Followed by the department and public service at starting at 11:00 a.m. Here’s a little background, Deputy Kareem Atkins along with two other officers were shot and wounded while working off-duty for a second job at a bar.

The officers were ambushed after learning about a robbery in the parking lot. They were shot while trying to make an arrest. Deputy Darryl Garrett and Deputy Juqaim Barthen survived.

There’s a $75,000 reward being offered for anyone that finds the person who ambushed three harris county precinct 4 constable deputies.

The amount includes $10,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston, $40,000 from billionaire Tilman Fertitta, and $25,000 donated anonymously. Fertitta chairs the Houston police foundation.

The 100 Club of Houston is donating $20,000 to Atkin’s widow and two small children.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Houston Police Department.