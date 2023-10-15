HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The solar eclipse has arrived and ValleyCentral wants to see your photos and videos.
People from all across the Rio Grande Valley are getting a first-hand look at witnessing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse.
Meteorologist Jessica Kirk says the overnight cold front passed late and slowly, causing the cloud cover to pass by until 11 a.m.
We want to see your photos of the eclipse. You can send them to share@valleycentral.com and your photos can be featured on air and on our social media.
Once you submit your photos we will email you a user-generated content form to get your written consent to use the photo.
Stay tuned on our social media pages on Facebook CBS 4 News Rio Grande Valley, KVEO, Instagram @nbc23rgv, @cbs4rgv or TikTok @nbc23rgv and back to this post to see your photos featured.