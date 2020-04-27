Galveston beaches open three hours daily

If you want to enjoy the beaches in Galveston, you’d better go early.

Galveston Island is limiting the availability for daily exercise, surfing and swimming.

City Council voted to allow folks to surf, swim, wade fish and be along the shoreline only during designated hours. Violation of these orders will carry a $500 fine.

No one is allowed to pitch a tent or umbrella, drag in chairs or have picnics on the beach for now.

Saturday, Galveston reported 255 active cases of COVID-19.

At least you get to see the sunrise.