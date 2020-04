If you’re down I-45 and in search of FREE COVID-19 testing, this Thursday is the day!

Galveston County Health District on Thursday will open its first free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for high-risk people who meet specific screening criteria.

The testing site will be open by appointment only Thursday, April 9-Saturday, April 11 and on Monday, April 13. Testing will take place at the Galveston County Health District, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.