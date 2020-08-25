Galveston issues mandatory evacuation ahead of storm

HOUSTON (CW39) — An official order to evacuation Galveston Island has been issued by area authorities. Tuesday morning, City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation instructing all Galveston residents to start leaving the island.

The mandatory evacuation was signed and went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Galveston residents should secure loose items at their property and leave the island by 12 p.m. today. It is urgent that residents heed this mandatory evacuation and leave with all family members and pets.

The mandatory evacuation comes after new spaghetti models for landfall of Hurricane Laura shifted westward overnight.

Today, Tropical Storm Laura is likely to develop into a hurricane with landfall expected late Wednesday into early Thursday morning as a Category 3 major hurricane.

Landfall is anticipated near the Texas/Louisiana border, according to the latest National Weather Service models. Overnight the track of the storm moved slightly westward toward Galveston. CW39 meteorologist Maria Sotolongo has these new details.

“With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown said. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island.”

City services will be suspended today at 12 p.m. Sanitation will complete its route this morning and those services will be suspended. City staff will secure city facilities and all city buildings will be closed by Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Police and fire will not be available once winds reach Tropical Storm strength. Those who do not follow the evacuation order should not expect public safety services once conditions worsen.

If you are signed up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, the state will begin staging buses at 48th and Broadway at the Island Community Center this morning. Please plan to arrive at this location before 12 p.m. and as soon as possible. If you are in the STEAR program, but do not have a way to get to the community center, please call 409-765-3710 for assistance.