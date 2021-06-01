Galveston summer concert series returns!

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Just in time for summer, a weekly, free, family-friendly event is back in Galveston.  The 92nd season of the Galveston Beach Band Concert series returns this Tuesday and will occur weekly until August 3rd.  It ran for 91 consecutive years until it was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  The Galveston Beach Band concerts are a diverse mix of much-loved show tunes, big band numbers and jazz.  The concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Eugenia & George Sealy Pavilion (900 24th Street) at Mary Moody Northern Plaza located at 24th Street and Sealy (Avenue I), across from Rosenberg Library and behind Ashton Villa.

Here’s a list of concert dates, beginning at 7:30 p.m.:

  • Tuesday, June 1
  • Tuesday, June 8
  • Tuesday, June 15
  • Tuesday, June 22
  • Tuesday, June 29
  • Saturday, July 3 (Special 4th of July Performance)
  • Tuesday, July 6
  • Tuesday, July 13
  • Tuesday, July 20
  • Tuesday, July 27
  • Tuesday, August 3

