Gamer taking things to whole new level

HOUSTON (CW39) A gamer was looking for more than a new game when he visited the GameStop on Almeda Genoa early in November. The Houston Police Department Robbery Division and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a guy who took off with an Xbox controller from the store on Friday, November 6th.

Suspect wanted in a theft from person (robbery) that occurred on Nov. 6 at the @GameStop located at 10013 Almeda Genoa. If you know the identity of this male, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story–>https://t.co/18RnT23eb5 @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/UbTLXd1Qg3 — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) November 30, 2020

Take a look at the official police report below and the suspects description. If you recognize him call Crime Stoppers and claim your $5000 reward.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a theft from person (robbery).

On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 6:50 pm, an unknown male walked into the GameStop, located at 10013 Almeda Genoa, in Houston, Texas. The male walked up to an employee and inquired about Xbox controllers. The employee then took one of the controllers from a shelf behind the counter and while he was holding it, the male forcibly grabbed it from his hand and then ran out of the store. One of the employee’s ran after the suspect, who got into an older model red Pontiac Vibe. Houston PD #1326866-20

The suspect is believed to be the same male who stole controllers from the GameStop on Gulfgate and then attempting to return them at other stores

Suspect description: Asian male, 22 to 23 years old, 5’10 to 5’11, 170 pounds, black hair, black shirt and gray pants and wore sandals. Wore a mask during the robbery.Driver of the vehicle is described as an older Asian male.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org