GAMING: E3 2021 ALL-DIGITAL EVENT ANNOUNCE LINE-UP

NEXSTAR (KIAH) Gamers are preparing for E3, set to return for 2021 in a reimagined, all-virtual event that will “engage video game fans everywhere,” taking place June 12 – 15, free for all attendees.

This is huge for gaming! This means you can go, this means I can go, this means ‘I’ll see you there’ because it’s virtual. The digital format for E3 means more people than ever can participate, while maintaining the event’s status as the central destination for industry networking.

Developers will have the opportunity to showcase their latest news and games directly to fans around the world. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will be working with media partners globally to help amplify and make this content available to everyone for free. Nintendo, Xbox, Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Koch Media are just some of the confirmed to participate, and more are expected to be announced soon.

