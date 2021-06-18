GANJA & GROCERIES: Cannabis study reveals what Americans really want in supermarkets

HOUSTON (KIAH) There are now 34 states that have legalized marijuana which is why 1 in 3 Americans wants cannabis sold in grocery stores, according to a new study. There are currently 14 states that have legalized recreational pot use with New Mexico being the 15th, starting on June 29th.

Digital Third Coast conducted the study and they found that 1 in 3 Americans want cannabis sold in supermarkets, gas stations, and grocery stores and that’s not all.

Highlights:

40% feel cannabis products should face the same advertising restrictions as alcohol

45% believe cannabis should be made legal as a matter of freedom or personal choice

7 in 10 people believe that cannabis should be legalized at the federal level

The analysis revealed 1 in 3 cannabis users are parents, indicating broader acceptance, according to Digital Third Coast. In fact, they say they found 26% of respondents feel cannabis dispensaries should not be banned from opening near schools, houses of worship or residential areas.

You can check out the full study here.