HOUSTON (KIAH) – The average price for a gallon of gas is dropping, now down to an average of $2.93 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas.

Across the state, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.11 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.74 per gallon.

That price is four cents less than from this day last week and is $1.07 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

While the latest data from Energy Information Administration reveals gasoline demand number increased slightly week-to-week by around 2% and remains elevated from this time last year, the concerns of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices into the mid-$60s per barrel last week a price not seen since August.

Also helping to ease upward pricing pressure was the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to cut production.

“Prices at the pump have been falling as crude oil prices have been fluctuating due to concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “On December 2, OPEC+ announced it would stick to its plan, for now, to raise production by 400,000 barrels per day in January, which has also helped keep a lid on oil prices.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturers recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning. Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. Its unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.