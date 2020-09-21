GCHD launches new COVID-19 dashboard

GALVESTON (CW39) – Galveston County Health District has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard to give residents a better understanding and visual of the virus in Galveston County.

The dashboard will update Monday through Saturday at 12 p.m. — replacing charts and graphs published by the health district.

“The health district has been reporting data based on the date the positive COVID-19 test was reported to us. With this new dashboard, the public will now be able to view data based on the date the test was collected,” GCHD CEO Kathy Barroso said. “This will give us a more accurate picture of what the positivity rate is based on current cases.”

The health district recently launched HealthCall, a new innovative patient care system to help monitor active COVID-19 cases in Galveston County. Active cases may receive texts, emails or calls from the health district’s personalized, automated system named “Lisa.” Everyday for about 30 seconds, an active case will be contacted and asked to answer about 10 questions to screen for symptoms and to monitor progress.