George Floyd mural in Brownsville vandalized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A Brownsville mural dedicated to the memory of George Floyd has been vandalized.

The mural, painted by artist Marcos Castro, is located in downtown Brownsville and was dedicated by the artist to Floyd’s memory and a hope for a better tomorrow.

On Thursday, pictures surfaced of the vandalization of the mural, which shows Floyd’s face marked out of the painting.

However, Castro returned to the site on Thursday and is working to restore the mural and hide the marks left on it.

The Brownsville Police Department received a report about the incident and are looking into it.

