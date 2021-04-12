Georgia becomes third state to shut down Johnson & Johnson vaccine site: report

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOWNLOAD THE NEW CW39 APP

Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021

Weekend road construction around the Galleria

Kung Fu

Adam Krueger does traffic after bet with Hannah Trippett

Maggie and Star tear up LeDuc Chocolates

Food Truck Friday with Sauce Is The Boss

Food Truck Friday with Sauce Is The Boss

Houston Black Restaurant Week: Chicken Headz

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey dance with the Astros Shooting Stars

Stepping up to the plate at Marucci Elite Texas

Dr. Katie Eick #1

Dr. Katie Eick #2

LOL Maggie and Star - Leduc Chocolates - Houston Happens 04102021

Star Harvey with Andrew Shipley CW39 9-10am

Star Harvey with Leigh Spann CW39 8-9am

PROMO CODE FOR ACADEMY WEATHER RADIO AT CW39.com/radio

Adam 848

Star Harvey with Scot Pilie CW39 8-9am

ATLANTA (WJW) — Georgia has reportedly become the third state to shut down a vaccination site using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine due to adverse reactions.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed to FOX 5 that eight people experienced adverse reactions on Wednesday after receiving the shot.

FOX 5 reports that one person was hospitalized for evaluation, while the other seven were sent home after being monitored on site.

Health officials say the adverse reactions were “consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine,” according to the news outlet. The department allegedly stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson shot at the Cumming Fairground vaccination site due to the number of reactions.

Georgia’s shut down comes as health officials in Colorado and North Carolina also halted use of the Johnson & Johnson shot at some vaccination sites.

A mass vaccination site in Colorado closed early on Wednesday afternoon after 11 people experienced adverse reactions to the shot.

North Carolina officials announced Thursday that at least 26 people experienced adverse reactions, including fainting, to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say they stopped administering doses of the shot at a mass vaccination site in Raleigh and at clinics in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is aware that some people have experienced adverse reactions. The organization noted that reactions like fainting are not uncommon after someone is vaccinated. The CDC is working with state and local officials to evaluate the issues and has performed vaccine lot analyses and not found reasons for concern. The organization says it is not telling health departments to stop vaccinations.

Share this story

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Don't Miss