German shepherd suffers ‘horrific cruelty’ in stabbing

by: Caroline Bleakley/KLAS,

(The Animal Foundation)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas animal shelter is looking for help for a German shepherd that was found stabbed several times.

The dog, called Alexander, suffered injuries to his legs, neck and abdomen. Animal Control brought him to The Animal Foundation on Thursday morning.

“Poor Alexander was the victim of horrific cruelty,” The Animal Foundation said on a web page to raise money for his care. “We don’t know why or how anyone could do this to an animal, but we knew we had to help Alexander immediately.”

The stab wound to his abdomen was “critical” and required surgery, and the veterinarian had to remove his spleen and part of his intestine. Alexander will need to spend several days in the hospital receiving antibiotics and IV fluids.

The Animal Foundation said it doesn’t know the details of the “attack” on Alexander.

“But we are so thankful we were able to get him the emergency medical care he needed to survive this horrific attack,” the shelter said.

