Get paid to be a crime fighter!

HOUSTON (CW39) Get paid $5,000 to help police find a bad guy!

Houston Police Department Robbery Division officials say several suspects are wanted after robbing two different delivery drivers just few hours apart. The robberies took place on October 13th at the same pharmacy located at 9504 Long Point. Take at the video and see if you recognize them.

Suspects wanted after robbing two different delivery drivers a few hours apart on October 13 at the same pharmacy located at 9504 Long Point. If you recognize them, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story here–> https://t.co/7PUbEEE9m0 @houstonpolice @ATFHou pic.twitter.com/l9XFROYfoM — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 27, 2020

Here is the official release from HPD:

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:15 am, a UPS employee was delivering packages of prescription medicine at the Bizmart Pharmacy, located at 9504 Long Point, in Houston, Texas. As the delivery driver was dropping off two packages, he noticed an unknown male approaching his open truck. The complainant stated that something didn’t feel right about the male walking towards him, so he set the packages down at the front door of the pharmacy and began walking back towards his truck, at which time two additional males appeared and pinned him against his truck and held him there while the other suspect grabbed the packages at the door. During the robbery, one of the suspect stated that they had a gun and threatened the complainant if he resisted. The suspects then ran back to a blue Nissan Rogue and a dark colored Dodge Charger and fled the scene. Houston PD #1359182-20

The same suspects are believed to be responsible for another robbery a few hours later at the same location. In that robbery, a FedEx employee was delivering a package to the pharmacy when two unknown males ran up to him and forcibly grabbed the package that he was delivering. The suspects then ran back to the Dodge Charger and fled the scene. Houston PD #1359636-20

Suspect description: Black male, 20 to 25 years old, thin build, black jacket, black pants and wore sandals. Suspect #2: Black male, 20 to 25 years old, thin build, gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. Suspect #3: Black male, orange 20 to 25 years old, heavy set, orange hoodie, blue jeans and white and black shoes.

If you have any information on this case call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS and you could receive $5000!