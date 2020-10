The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is looking for your help locating a suspect.

HPD investigators say the suspect stole from a department store on July 15th located at 2640 Fondren in Southwest Houston. As the suspect was leaving, he attempted to bite an employee and then pushed her to the ground.

If you recognize the suspect from the store surveillance video contact Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS and you could receive $5,000.

All tips to Crimestoppers will remain anonymous.