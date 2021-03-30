Get rental help and avoid eviction

HOUSTON (CW39) Many families around the nation are still behind on rent due to the pandemic. If you are in need of assistance, there are national resources for those renting in need of advice or public housing.

Subsidized Apartments
HUD helps apartment owners offer reduced rents to low-income tenants. To apply, contact or visit the management office of each apartment building that interests you.

Public Housing and Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8)
To apply for either type of help, visit your local Public Housing Agency (PHA).

  • PHAs in Texas
  • Questions? Email or call our Public and Indian Housing Information Resource Center toll-free at (800) 955-2232.

Some PHAs have long waiting lists, so you may want to apply at more than one PHA. Your PHA can also give you a list of locations at which your voucher can be used.

Need advice?

Other Texas Resources

