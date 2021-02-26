“GO TEXAN DAY” Is Still A Day To Celebrate Texas Pride

HOUSTON (CW39) When you think of “Go Texan Day”, you think of Rodeo Season in Houston, Texas. But, with the Pandemic, The Houston LiveStock show and Rodeo was canceled for 2021.

But, that doesn’t mean Texas Pride and Heritage is stopping. Not by a long shot. “Go Texan Day’s” Tradition of kicking off the Rodeo, still goes on, even if the festivities are on pause this year.

And boots are just one of the many accessories, that shows that pride. When I was looking for boots, I wanted something special, and showed my personality. So, I went to Houston royalty when it comes to custom, western footwear.

Vince Maida

The Maida family has been in the boot-making business for 120 years. While the current generation keeps up the traditions of crafting high-quality footwear, the family takes far from an old-fashioned approach when it comes to making shoes.

Owner Sal Maida III is joined by his son, Vince, as he shares the story of his great-great grandfather and what makes Maida’s Custom Boots & Shoes a cut above the rest!

Sal Maida III

And Boots are just one of the many things they make! To learn more, visit the Maida’s Boot Company Website .

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!