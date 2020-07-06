‘God has another angel’: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after COVID-19 battle

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(WJW) Broadway star Nick Cordero has passed away after battling COVID-19. His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news in a post on Instagram Sunday.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

The 41-year-old had been in the intensive care unit for the last three months. During that time, he had his right leg amputated and had received temporary pacemaker. He had spent more than 90 days in the hospital, according to Kloots.

Kloots said during an interview on Thursday that he would likely need a double lung transplant due to damage caused by complications from coronavirus.

“My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician,” she continued in her post.

She concluded by thanking his doctor and everyone else who supported them.

