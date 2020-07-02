Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits

News

by: Paola Cepeda

Posted:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KVEO) — State of Texas officials announced the extension of emergency SNAP benefits as the state continues its response to COVID-19.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a release the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will be proving approximately $182 million in funding for the month of July.

“The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits helps ensure that Texans can provide nutritious food for their families as the state continues to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott in the release. “Securing access to healthy food in our communities is an important part of our response to this pandemic.”

According to the release, over 950,000 households will see and additional funds on their Lone Star Card by July 11.

Those in need can apply for benefits here.

