Gov. Abbott: Gulf Coast Texans should closely monitor weather conditions ahead of Beta

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Beta, center, in the Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane watch is in effect Saturday for coastal Texas as Tropical Storm Beta gains strength. A storm surge watch and a tropical storm watch are also in effect for the area during an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season. (NOAA via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is urging Texans in the Gulf Coast to closely monitor weather conditions ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to impact parts of the coast this week.

Beta is expected to continue rainfall, flash flooding and possibly produce isolated tornadoes with little-to-no warning in parts of Texas.

“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches, I call on all Texans in the Gulf Coast region to heed the advice of local officials and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones out of harm’s way,” said Abbott. “The State of Texas is prepared to support communities in the path of the storm, where substantial amounts of rainfall and flash flooding are a significant threat. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and work collaboratively with officials to ensure our fellow Texans are safe.”

Officials say storm surge should not be ignored, as coastal flooding is already being seen.

Additionally, the Governor’s Office says, Texans should remain vigilant even after rainfall has ceased, as water from upstream will continue to impact downstream locations for several days.

Tips for flood and severe weather preparedness include:

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit.

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember: Turn Around Don’t Drown.