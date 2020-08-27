Gov. Abbott headed to East Texas Thursday to tour damage

News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott provides an update on Hurricane Laura Aug. 26, 2020 (KXAN Photo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced through his spokesman John Wittman early Thursday morning that he would be touring the damage left behind by Hurricane Laura.

He will also be speaking with local officials impacted by the storm. An exact location has not been released by Wittman, but a statement would be announcing it shortly.

Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Louisiana coast Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm and was downgraded to Category 2 status as it moved north over southwestern Louisiana.

The storm is bringing damaging winds and “flooding rainfall” over western and central Louisiana, and life-threatening storm surge has continued along much of the coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Widespread power outages and damage are being reported across Louisiana and Texas. There have been no reports of death at this time, but the death toll is feared to rise as recovery efforts get underway.

At 7 a.m., Laura had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, and was about 20 miles north of Polk, Louisiana. It was moving north at 15 miles per hour.

