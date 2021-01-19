Gov. Abbott meeting with Houston Healthcare Leaders

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will meet with healthcare leaders to talk about the future of health in the state.

The Governor is expected to talk about his legislative priorities for what he thinks makes a healthier future for Texas at the roundtable. Gov. Abbott will also hold give an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

The group of leaders includes Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System Dr. John Zerwas, and Houston Methodist President and CEO Dr. Marc Boom.

The meeting is Tuesday, January 19th at 12:15 P.M. at the Houston Methodist research Institute.