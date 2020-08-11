Gov. Greg Abbott to speak in Beaumont, Victoria and provide COVID-19 updates

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, removes his face mask to deliver remarks at a press conference on June 22, 2020, relating to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

BEAUMONT, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold two briefings Tuesday in Beaumont and Victoria with local leaders and officials about COVID-19 updates in the areas.

Gov. Abbott will speak from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office in Beaumont at noon, and then from the Victoria Emerging Technology Center in Victoria at 2:45 p.m.

Gov. Abbott will also be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd for the press conferences.

We will stream both press conferences in this story and on Facebook.

