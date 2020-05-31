Governor Abbott Declares State of Disaster Following Violent Protests

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared the Lone Star State as disaster following the violent protest of murdered, unarmed black man, George Floyd. A Minneapolis police officer has now been charged with murder after a video tape was released of Floyd’s arrest, showing him pinning Floyd down with his knee to his throat, allegedly leading to his death.

Protests have erupted all over the state and the country following the release of the tape. Civil rights activist are calling for structural change within police departments all over the country.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to CW39 for details.