IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) – Nexstar Broadcasting will host a live virtual town hall meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. CT on CW39. The governor will address the statewide response to the current coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by top state government officials from the departments of health, infectious diseases, education and emergency management.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the one-hour virtual town hall will take place at the studios of KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas, and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and livestream video.